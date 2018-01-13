Islamic Relief USA MLK Service

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Jan. 15, Islamic Relief USA volunteers will package approximately 10,000 pounds of produce at Our Savior Lutheran Church and School, 825 South Taylor St. Volunteers are still being accepted. To volunteer, sign up at irusa.org/volunteer.

