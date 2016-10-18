It’s a Boy for Kerry Washington and Ex-NFL Player Husband

by: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kerry Washington has given birth to her second child, but in typical fashion kept news of the arrival of her son under wraps for nearly two weeks.

A birth certificate obtained Tuesday shows the “Scandal” star her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed their son Caleb Kalechi Asomugha on Oct. 5.

The couple also has a two-year-old daughter.

Washington and Asomugha are protective of their privacy. The actress jokingly denied she was pregnant in an interview with The Associated Press in August while promoting her work with a domestic violence charity.

Weeks later, she walked the Emmys red carpet in a custom black strapless gown with cutouts above her waist to accentuate her baby bump.

The birth was first reported by E! News .