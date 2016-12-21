In Remembrance:

Jacqueline R. H. Williams was born on 12/15/27 in Buffalo New York. She was the oldest child of Frederick B. Hull Sr. and Mabel Marie Hull. Jackie, as she was affectionately called, had four brothers (now deceased) and two sisters. She transitioned from this life on Saturday, December 3, 2016.

Education was extremely important to Jackie as she graduated from high school at the age of 15. Jackie attended and graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. While attending Ohio State University, she became a member of Alpha kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She was a member of the sorority for 69 years.

Years later she moved to Maryland and married Captain William A. Williams. From their union they had four children, Karen Regina, William Arthur, Anna Marie and Ruth Victoria. She is the grandmother of three –Michelle, Jamel and Keya and the great grandmother of six beautiful children.

Upon moving to Baltimore she joined St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church where she worshiped for over 60 years. For many years she was an active member of the Ladies of Charity, St Cecilia Soup Kitchen, and Ladies of Peter Claver Auxiliary. In addition, Jackie taught CCD classes at St. Cecilia’s for over fifteen years

Jackie’s professional career spanned more than a fifty year period in the following areas: A toxicologist for the U.S Government in Edgewood Maryland, a recreation leader for the City of Baltimore, and a disability adjudicatory for the State of Maryland, where she served for seventeen years upon which she concluded her professional career.

Jackie was loved by everyone and leaves behind many family members and friends.