Until Jan. 31st: Baltimore Program Offers a Second Chance to Offenders Wanted on Warrants

Yes—it is for real! From now until Jan. 31, individuals facing a failure to appear, or FTA, misdemeanor warrant can have it recalled and their original charge rescheduled for a new court date as part of the Warrant Second Chance program.

If you miss this window, you will still have the open warrant and the original charge. Your life can be disrupted at any time by a chance encounter with a police officer. You can be jailed with a bail that you cannot meet—or without bail at all—until you see a judge. All this can be avoided if you contact the Office of the Public Defender at:

Wabash OPD: 410-878-8114

Eastside: 410-878-8600 ext. 0

Patapsco OPD: 410-878-8400

Last week, defendants facing FTA misdemeanor warrants began entering public defender offices at courthouses to apply for the program. Among them was Keith, who decided to file for recalling the warrant after his public defender advised he may be eligible for the program, and a prosecutor confirmed that fact. Keith returned home to his job and family, and checks the mail every day for the judge’s anticipated favorable ruling so he can walk without fear in the public arena.

Keith heard about Warrant Second Chance on last week’s radio talk shows, and his mom also told him about it after returning from church services. She knew Keith had been living on the edge and in fear of arrest since missing his court date last year in connection with a suspended license for failing to pay fines. That day, Keith went to work instead of court because he could not risk losing his job. The resulting failure to appear warrant left him exposed every time he left home or heard an unexpected knock on the door. To him, the opportunity for a second chance sounded so reasonable, so fair-minded and considerate, and so unlike what many have become accustomed to experiencing.

Keith’s not alone. While most Baltimore defendants make their court appointments, not all do. Over the years, about six percent miss court dates, often because they too chose work or school, family and health care needs over court appearances on mostly misdemeanor charges. Few could afford a private lawyer who might have arranged a different court date. But being arrested on a warrant risks getting an unaffordable bail and lengthy periods in jail. Keith liked Second Chance because it provided a much safer opportunity to remove his FTA warrant and obtain a new trial date.

How do you know you can trust this program? Here’s the story. In September 2015, Maryland law students enrolled in the Access to Justice Clinic proposed the idea and reached out to Baltimore’s Public Defender, Police Commissioner, State’s Attorney, Judges, faith-based leaders and community activists. After meetings with pretrial officials to work through the details, the leadership embraced the idea of a second chance, and the program became real 16 months later.

We all recognize the deeply embedded issues of distrust that plague our justice system. However, many have worked to ensure that this program allows persons who live life looking over their shoulders due to a minor misdemeanor charge to get their lives back on track. This program is not a plan to “get you.” It is an opportunity program to help get your life back, and allow you to live without worrying about what will happen if you get stopped and, arrested and jailed for an FTA warrant. The possibility of being jailed and putting your family and job at risk is avoidable under this program. You lose nothing by applying—the worst that can happen is that a judge decides to leave your FTA warrant as is.

Make an appointment to see a public defender by calling the numbers above. You can speak to a lawyer, get advice about eligibility, file a petition asking the judge to remove the warrant, and return home the same day while awaiting a review of your case and a rescheduling of your court date to face the misdemeanor charge.

Call the Office of the Public Defender to start the process right away. You’ll be relieved and glad that you did!

Doug Colbert is a Professor of Law at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law. The Rev. Dr. S. Todd Yeary is the senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore.