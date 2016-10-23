Jets Hand Ravens Fourth Straight Loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost their fourth straight game with a 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 23 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Ravens fall to a 3-4 record.

Baltimore had to play without five critical starters, including Pro Bowl linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Elvis Dumervil. On offense, the Ravens were without all-pro guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and veteran receiver Steve Smith.

Still, the Ravens managed to take a 16-14 lead into halftime. Kicker Justin Tucker made three field goals and receiver Chris Moore bounced on a botched punt attempt in the end zone to account for the Ravens’ 16 points.

But the Jets defense shut the Ravens’ offense down in the second half, forcing two turnovers while surrendering no points. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was pressured by the Jets’ pass rush, causing him to force inaccurate passes down the field, resulting in two interceptions. Flacco finished 25-of-44 for 248 yards.

Speedy receiver Mike Wallace had a game-high 10 catches for 120 yards, but the Ravens struggled running the ball as starting running back Terrance West had just 10 yards on eight carries.

Jets veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was nine-of-14 for 120 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t play the first half of the game after being benched last week for quarterback Geno Smith. Geno made four of each eight passes for 95 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown pass to receiver Quincy Enunwa. But he hurt his knee just before half time and didn’t play the second half. Fitzpatrick took over and ultimately became a major contributor to the Jets’ victory.

Next: Baltimore will rest with a bye schedule for next weekend and then face at M&T Bank Stadium, arch divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2 overall record) on Nov. 6.