JFK Birth Centennial Ending on Assassination 54th Anniversary

by: The Associated Press
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A year of events marking the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth is drawing to a close exactly 54 years after his assassination.

FILE – In this April 30, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy listens while Grand Duchess Charlotte of Luxembourg speaks outside the White House in Washington. National Park Rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy’s childhood home on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Brookline Mass., 54 years to the day after he was assassinated in Dallas. The ceremony marks a symbolic end to a year of events marking the 100th anniversary of JFK’s birth. (AP Photo/William J. Smith, File)

National park rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy’s childhood home in Brookline, Massachusetts, and a 21-gun salute by an honor guard will follow.

Wednesday’s solemn commemorations fall on the anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

The observances are being held at what is now known as the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site administered by the National Park Service.

The nation’s 35th president was born in the leafy Boston suburb on May 29, 1917. Over the past year, numerous conferences and other events have been held worldwide to examine JFK’s legacy and imagine his impact had he survived.

