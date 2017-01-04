Joan Carter Conway Heads List of Honorees at Anne Arundel’s King Awards

On Jan. 13, the largest celebration of Dr. King’s birthday in Anne Arundel County will be held at La Fountaine Bleue with the Naval Academy Gospel Choir performing and an address by Reverend Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, who delivered the eulogy at Muhammad Ali’s funeral.

Maryland State Senator Joan Carter Conway is the recipient of the 2017 Courageous Leadership Award. Conway has been a member of the Senate since 1997 and her work has helped citizens across the State to receive better mental healthcare and health insurance. She has chaired the Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee since 2007, and was vice chair from 2003 through 2007.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner in Anne Arundel County was founded in 1988 by then Alderman Carl O. Snowden. The event was created to pay homage to the memory of Dr. King, the dinner honors those whose deeds, words, and actions have helped keep his legacy alive.

Other winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards who will be recognized for their dedication to the ideals of Dr. King include: Annapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Simmons, Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Timothy J. Altomare, Honorable Annapolis Alderman Kenneth A. Kirby, Patience Schenck, Dr. Alyson L. Hall, Terry Patton, Midshipman First Class Megan Rosenberger, Alicia A. Smoot, and Annapolis Police Department Sergeant James C. Spearman, Jr.

The 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner is presented by the Annapolis-based Martin Luther King Jr. Committee at La Fontaine Bleue, 7514 Richie Highway in Glen Burnie, Md. For more information, call 443-871-5656 or visit mlkcskmd.org.