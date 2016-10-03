John Legend to Perform at Ohio Theater Named in his Honor

by: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist John Legend is set to perform at the dedication of a recently renovated $2.5 million theater that’s named in his honor.

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2dtj2O7) Legend donated $500,000 for the project and will perform at the Oct. 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 680-seat John Legend Theater at the Springfield Center of Innovation: The Dome.

Legend is a graduate of Springfield North High School.

The school board says it probably wouldn’t have taken on the project without Legend’s help.

The Dome now houses several education programs, including the Greater Springfield Career ConnectED Center, where students can explore several areas including creative arts, digital media and welding.

Wristbands will be distributed in advance of the performance to selected teachers, staff members, community partners and more than 100 students.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com