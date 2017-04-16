John Wall Shines as Wizards Win Game One over Atlanta

John Wall scored a game-high 32 points with 14 assists to lead the Washington Wizards to a 114-107 over the Atlanta Hawks in Game One of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 16 in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards now lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

It was the first time Washington played a Game One in the playoffs in its home arena in 37 years, and the team made sure not to disappoint its fans.

After trailing, 48-45, at halftime, the Wizards took over in the third quarter, pushing their lead up to as many as 15 points. John Wall had 12 points in the quarter, as Washington scored 38 points total. Leading by seven at the start of the fourth quarter, the Wizards were able to maintain their cushion and hold off the Hawks for the victory.

Wall’s 32 points was a career playoff-high for him. Guard Bradley Beal struggled shooting most of the game, making just 9-of-21 shot attempts, and 2-of-11 from the three-point line. But he played aggressively on defense and still made clutch shots late in the game, finishing with 22 points and three steals.

All five Wizards starters scored double digits in points as power forward Markieff Morris scored 21 points with seven rebounds, center Marcin Gortat had a double-double of 14 points with 10 rebounds and small forward Otto Porter Jr. scored 10 points with nine rebounds.

Dennis Schroeder and Paul Milsap led Atlanta with 25 points and 19 points, respectively.

Next: Game Two is set for April 19 back in D.C. at the Verizon Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.