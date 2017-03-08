John Wilson Out Early at Morehouse, William Taggart to Handle Day to Day Operations

Just days after a media blitz in which he criticized meetings with presidents and the details of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in support of historically black colleges and universities, Morehouse College President John Silvanus Wilson has been officially ousted from the position three months ahead of the expiration of his contract.

William 'Bill' Taggart will manage the college's day-to-day operations, according to a letter from Morehouse Board Chairman Robert Davidson. The Howard University alumnus and former president and CEO of Atlanta Life Financial Company joined the Morehouse administration in July 2015 as the campus' chief operating officer, with executive oversight of the school's fundraising operations.