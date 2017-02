The Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Gospel Service is scheduled to host an annual Keeper of the Community Black History Month celebration on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel. Individuals and organizations recognized for their achievements and impact on the community. Rev. Dr. E. Gail Anderson Holness will be the guest speaker. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Edgar Brookins at 202-320-0939.