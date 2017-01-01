Jones Scores 27; No. 4 Maryland Holds off Minnesota 83-72

by: Mike Cook Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Gail Burton) /
0
3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 4 Maryland held off Minnesota 83-72 Sunday in its Big Ten opener.

md-minnesota2
Maryland’s Brionna Jones, center, shoots in front of Minnesota’s Karley Barnes, right, and Allina Starr during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game last year (Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016) in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points and Kaila Charles had 12 for the Terrapins (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who rebounded from their first loss of the season to UConn on Thursday.

Minnesota (9-6, 0-2) was led by 20 points from Carlie Wagner. Kenisha Bell added 19 and Joanna Hedstrom had 12.

Leading 68-67 with 6 minutes to play, Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer and hit a jumper for a six-point lead. Jones scored inside with 2:28 to go for a 76-67 advantage.

A 3-pointer by Wagner and two free throws by Bryanna Fernstrom got the Gophers within 77-72, but 3-pointers by Destiny Slocum and Kristen Confroy secured the win.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS