Jones Scores 27; No. 4 Maryland Holds off Minnesota 83-72

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 4 Maryland held off Minnesota 83-72 Sunday in its Big Ten opener.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points and Kaila Charles had 12 for the Terrapins (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who rebounded from their first loss of the season to UConn on Thursday.

Minnesota (9-6, 0-2) was led by 20 points from Carlie Wagner. Kenisha Bell added 19 and Joanna Hedstrom had 12.

Leading 68-67 with 6 minutes to play, Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer and hit a jumper for a six-point lead. Jones scored inside with 2:28 to go for a 76-67 advantage.

A 3-pointer by Wagner and two free throws by Bryanna Fernstrom got the Gophers within 77-72, but 3-pointers by Destiny Slocum and Kristen Confroy secured the win.