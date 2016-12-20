Judge Denies Ex-NFL Star’s Bid to Delay Double Murder Trial

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has lost his bid to delay his trial in the 2012 killing of two men in Boston.

Prosecutors say a Suffolk Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied a request by Hernandez’s lawyer to delay the trial slated to start Feb. 13.

The judge is considering other matters argued in court, including a request by prosecutors to allow two survivors of the deadly shooting to give a general description of the shooter during the trial.

Raychides Sanches identified Hernandez specifically as the triggerman during the hearing.

Hernandez is due back in court for another hearing Dec. 27. He’s already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. He’s pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges.