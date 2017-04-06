Judge Denies Request to Delay Hearing on Baltimore Police

by: Juliet Linderman Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky ) /
A federal judge refused on April 5 to delay a hearing on a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore Police Department, calling the Trump administration’s request a “burden and inconvenience.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Baltimore, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in response to the Department of Justice's request for a 90-day delay of a hearing on its proposed overhaul of the Baltimore Police Department. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Justice Department asked for a delay earlier this week, saying it needed time to review the plan and determine whether the proposal would hinder efforts to fight violent crime. U.S. District Judge James Bredar said the hearing would go on as scheduled April 6.

Hundreds of people are expected to testify about the court-enforceable agreement and special security measures have been put into place, the judge said.

Pushing back the hearing at the last minute would be a “burden and inconvenience to the court, other parties, and most importantly, the public,” the judge said.

