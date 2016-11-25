Judge: Dylann Roof Competent to Stand Trial in Charleston Church Shooting

by: Jeffery Collins Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Dylann Roof is competent to stand trial for the killing of nine Black worshippers at a South Carolina church.

This June 18, 2015, file photo, provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office shows Dylann Roof. Jury selection resumes Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in the federal death penalty trial of Roof, the white man charged in the shooting deaths of nine black parishioners during a Bible study at a Charleston, South Carolina church last year. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Judge Richard Gergel made the ruling Friday after a two-day hearing behind closed doors earlier this week. The hearing was needed after Roof’s attorneys questioned earlier this month whether he could help them on the eve of jury selection in his death penalty trial.

Gergel says jury selection will begin Monday.

Gergel sealed his reasons for finding Roof competent, saying that information could keep him from having a fair trial.

The 22-year-old White man is charged in federal court with hate crime, obstruction of religion and other counts for the deadly June 2015 attack at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

