Jumping Up and Down about Issac Ryan Brown

Issac Ryan Brown is best known as Young Dre from the ABC Series “Blackish.” He was introduced to America on the television show “America’s Got Talent” at the tender age of 6, when he dazzled the audience and judges alike with his singing and dancing talents.

Issac’s resume includes voicing recurring characters on the cartoons “Miles From Tomorrowland,” “Bubble Guppies” and “The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.” He also has been on the Dreamworks series “OMG,” has enjoyed a recurring role on “How to Get Away with Murder,” and appeared on the big screen in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Here, Issac talks about co-starring in “Believe,” a faith-based, Christmas film about a homeless kid who comes to the aid of and inspires hope in a jaded businessman with money woes.

KW: What interested you in “Believe?”

IRB: My real life parallels the character CJ and how his faith pulls him through the film.

KW: How would you describe your character, CJ?

IRB: CJ’s a kid at heart who never grew up and keeps his faith. He believes all things are possible, you will find that life is better. He finds a way to look at the bright side of everything even through his circumstances.

KW: What would you say was the message of “Believe?”

IRB: Having faith and believing. We see relationships crumble and build in the film. Love, faith, hope and relationships are constant. .

KW: You won America’s heart on “America’s Got Talent” when you were only 6. At what age did you start singing?

IRB: I started at the age of 10 months when my mom and dad placed me in the choir. When I started speaking, it took off from there.

KW: What do you enjoy more, singing or acting?

IRB: I love them both the same, but singing edges out acting because you can express your feelings and convey a message with songs.

KW: Who is your favorite singer, and who is your favorite actor?

IRB: Michael Jackson is my all-time favorite performer. Whitney Houston is my favorite singer. I don’t have a favorite actor right now.

KW: What projects do you have coming up next?

IRB: A role in a great feature film I can’t talk about right now. And voiceover work for on the Disney animated series “Puppy Dog Pals” and on “The Stinky & Dirty Show.”

KW: When you look in the mirror, what do you see?

IRB: I see a child of God. No matter who I play on TV or what people say about me, I’ll always see a handsome, educated, sophisticated, young man named Isaac.