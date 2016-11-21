Jury Orders The Game to Pay Sex Battery Accuser $7.1M

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has ordered rapper The Game to pay $7.1 million in a sexual battery lawsuit brought by a former cast member of his reality dating show.

The woman was a contestant on VH1’s “She’s Got Game.” She said in the lawsuit that The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, conspired with show’s producers to force her to go on what she thought was a mandatory date to an Illinois sports bar during the time the show was being filmed in May 2015. She said Taylor inappropriately touched her buttocks and genital area several times at the bar.

The lawsuit was filed in Chicago federal court in Aug. 2015.

Taylor’s attorney, Jack Cummins, tells The Associated Press that they are exploring legal options and anticipates they will appeal.