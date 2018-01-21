Kaepernick Recruits Celebrity Friends to Double Final $100k of His Million Dollar Pledge

Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with other high-profile athletes and celebrities to complete the final stage of his pledge to donate $1 million to social programs in oppressed communities.

In a Jan. 16 Twitter post, Kaepernick said he would donate the final $100,000 of his million-dollar pledge over a 10-day span, with $10,000 going to a different organization or cause each day. Each day, a friend of Kaepernick’s will name an organization to benefit from the quarterback’s contribution, and match that $10,000 donation with an additional $10,000 donation of their own.

Kaepernick’s final 10 donations began on Jan. 17, when the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback linked up with Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant to support an organization in the Bay Area’s own backyard.

“KD chose DeBug, a Bay Area organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability,” Kaepernick announced in a video posted to his Twitter account. “On top of that, KD will match my 10k donation for a total of $20,000 going to DeBug.”

The next day, Kaepernick hooked up with actor and activist Jesse Williams for dual donations to Advancement Project, a multi-racial civil rights organization founded 20 years by a group of veteran civil rights lawyers.

“I find them to be a tremendous organization to undergird local movements around the country and put legal power behind them,” Williams said via video conference with Kaepernick. “They try things in the Supreme Court. They run things up the chain to really impact policy and legislation.”

Kaepernick also partnered with NBA superstar Steph Curry on Jan. 19 to donate $20,000 to United Playaz, a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization.

Kaepernick will announce the remaining seven donations from his @Kaepernick Twitter account. Details of each organization’s plans for the funds they receive will be posted at Kaepernick7.com.