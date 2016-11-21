Kanye West Cancels Remaining Dates on Saint Pablo Tour

Kanye West has abruptly pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour a few days after making statements onstage about how he “would have voted for Donald Trump” and after a stormy weekend in which he abruptly canceled a show after four songs.

A representative for the rapper said Monday the remaining 21 dates of West’s current tour have been canceled. No reason was given. Live Nation said tickets will be “fully refunded at point of purchase.”

The tour, now in California, was to make stops through Dec. 31 in Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., among others.

The cancellation comes after a complex weekend for the musician, who ended a concert early in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, then canceled a performance Sunday in the Los Angeles area.

Saturday’s truncated show became a hot topic on social platforms as amateur videos circulated of a 10-minute tirade by West about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV.

Over the weekend, West also flooded his Instagram account with nearly 100 fashion photos, many snaps of photos that were out of focus and poorly cropped.

On Friday, during a concert in San Jose, California, West said he didn’t vote but would have cast a ballot for Trump, praising the president-elect’s “method of communication” as “very futuristic.”