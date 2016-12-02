Katt Williams Pleads No Contest to Assault, Battery Charges

by: The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Katt Williams has pleaded no contest to assault and battery charges stemming from an incident with a bodyguard in north Georgia.

In this, Oct. 27, 2015, file photo, comedian Katt Williams appears in court for his arraignment on robbery charges in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reports Williams was arrested on suspicion of battery following a dispute at an L.A. hotel on July 24, 2016. (Frederick M. Brown/Pool via AP, File)
The comedian, whose real name is Micah Sierra Williams, was charged in March after authorities said he threatened the man while an acquaintance beat him with a baseball bat. Defense attorney Drew Findling said Williams on Thursday agreed to a plea deal.

Williams was ordered to serve five years on probation. Findling said a related marijuana charge will be dismissed once Williams completes probation.

The plea agreement says Williams must submit to twice-monthly drug tests for the first year of probation, do 100 hours of community service, stay away from the bodyguard and pay him restitution of $7,500. He’s also not allowed to publicly make light of the incident.

