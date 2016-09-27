Kevin Hart Tops Forbes List of Highest-Paid Comedians

by: The Associated Press
/ (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) /
0
0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart is literally laughing all the way to the bank. The funnyman tops the Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid comedians with earnings of $87.5 million.

In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hart is literally laughing all the way to the bank. The funnyman tops the Forbes magazine list of the highest paid comedians with earnings of $87.5 million. The magazine compiled the estimated income from June 2015 and June 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hart is literally laughing all the way to the bank. The funnyman tops the Forbes magazine list of the highest paid comedians with earnings of $87.5 million. The magazine compiled the estimated income from June 2015 and June 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Hart, who had roles in the films “Central Intelligence” and “Secret Life of Pets” as well as his lucrative “What Now?” comedy tour, dethrones longtime earnings leader Jerry Seinfeld, who made $43.5 million.

The magazine compiled the estimated income from June 2015 to June 2016.

Amy Schumer made her list debut, landing in fourth place behind Terry Fator with earnings of $17 million. Schumer is the only woman to ever make the highest-paid comedians list.

Jeff Dunham was in fifth with $13.5 million, Dave Chapelle was next with $13 million and Jim Gaffigan earned $12.5 million for seventh place.

___

Online: http://www.forbes.com/sites/maddieberg/2016/09/27/the-highest-paid-comedians-2016-kevin-hart-out-jokes-jerry-seinfeld-with-87-5-million-payday/#786c2ba61a62

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS