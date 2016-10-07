Kid Cudi’s Rehab Prompts Meaningful Discussions of Race and Mental Illness

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is receiving a wave of support from fans after announcing this week that he has checked himself into rehab to combat depression and suicidal urges.

“It’s been difficult for me to find the words to what I’m about to share with you because I feel ashamed. Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I’ve been living a lie,” Cudi wrote in a Facebook post Oct. 4. He added, “It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, but it is something I have to do for myself, my family, my best friend/daughter and all of you, my fans.”

This is not the first time the rapper, born Scott Mescudi, has talked publicly about his struggle with mental illness.

“I used drugs to try to fix my depression,” Cudi told Billboard in April of this year, referring to his 2010 arrest for cocaine possession. He also spoke of “how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare.”

Cudi is an acclaimed artist with a Grammy and several MTV awards under his belt, as well as appearances on film and television. His sixth studio album, “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’” is set to be released this month and the rapper said it is still set to hit stores. However, the rapper said he will not be around to promote the album as he focuses on his mental health.

“If I didn’t come here, I would’ve done something to myself,” Cudi told fans. “I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions every day of my life. [I don’t know] what peace feels like. [I don’t know] how to relax. My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it. I can’t make new friends because of it. I don’t trust anyone because of it and I’m tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace.”

Cudi’s revelations have prompted a surge of support from the online community, including from many Black men who addressed their own battles with mental illness through the hashtag, #Yougoodman.

“Your mental health and wellbeing is important. You do not owe us an apology, we owe you a thank you for being strong enough to do what’s best for you and your family before 2016 saw yet another legend fall. Get better soon,” Facebook user Jonny Beltor said to the rapper.

“Black men feel anxiety. Black men feel depression. Black men feel sadness. Black men feel rage. Black men feel and that’s ok. #YouGoodMan,” said Twitter user Jeffrey Allen.

“I cry to sleep some nights, other nights I don’t sleep. It’s Not demons…Not ‘white folk problems;’ it’s an illness. Ur not alone #YouGoodMan,” another user posted.

Life coach Antoine K. Garrett encouraged, “Depression is always carrying an invisible backpack full of fears, failures, flaws and false images. Unpack your backpack. #YouGoodMan.