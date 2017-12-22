Kwanzaa Celebration

Celebrate Kwanzaa with a lively performance by Mevlin Deal African Heritage Drummers and Dancers on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum, 1901 Fort Place, SE. Melvin Deal is the Founding Executive Artistic Director of the African Heritage Dancers and Drummers and has worked tirelessly in addressing issues of violence, delinquency and dysfunctional lifestyles and abuse in Black communities. A graduate of Howard University, Deal is an accomplished dancer, musician, choreographer, researcher, and arts educator. The event is free with RSVP.