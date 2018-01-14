Lady Bison Get Their First MEAC Win of the Season

Howard University’s women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid and earned its first win of the New Year with a 68-58 victory over South Carolina State on Jan. 13 in Orangeburg, S.C.

The win also was the Lady Bison’s first road win of the year and their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) win of the season. Howard currently holds eighth place in its conference standings with a 1-2 MEAC record, 5-11 overall.

Howard had lost its first eight games played on the road, including a bad 74-59 loss to MEAC foe, Florida A&M, on Jan. 3. But many of Howard’s losses this season came against elite non-conference opponents early in the season, like University of Maryland, University of Georgia and Cincinnati.

Players like sophomore Sarah Edmond have stepped up their production since the MEAC schedule began. She scored a game-high 18 points against S.C. State, Saturday. Sophomore Ayonna Williams added 12 points with nine rebounds. Edmond also had a game-high 24 points in a close 59-55 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Jan. 6.

Edmond and the Lady Bison will try to build a win streak next week as it takes on Savannah State on Jan. 15 and North Carolina Central on Jan. 20.