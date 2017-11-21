For immediate release:

November 21, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov

Shareese Churchillshareese.churchill@maryland.gov

410-974-2316 Governor Larry Hogan Announces Construction Start for the Final Phase of US 113 Widening

Long-Awaited Project Will Enhance Safety and Ease Congestion in Worcester County ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the start of construction on the final phase of widening US 113 (Worcester Highway). This $82.3 million congestion relief project widens US 113 from two lanes to four lanes with a median from MD 365 (Public Landing Road) to Five Mile Branch Road. Governor Hogan added the funding for Worcester County’s top transportation priority in June 2015 as part of the administration’s additional $2 billion investment in roads and bridges across the state. “This project has been an ongoing priority for thousands of residents and travelers for decades,” said Governor Hogan. “With its completion, this highway will be safer for residents and visitors, encourage tourism, and support economic development not only in Worcester County, but across our entire state. Our administration remains fully committed to bringing congestion relief to all of Maryland.” Phase Four improvements include a four-lane divided highway with 12-foot lanes and modifying access for residential and commercial properties with service roads, constructing a new bridge over Purnell Branch, stormwater management, and a center median. This final phase of the dualization of US 113 is a design-build project where the state completes the initial project design and a private sector team is procured to finalize the design and construct the project. The Design-Build Team, Wallace Montgomery and Allan Myers, was awarded the $51.4 million project. The state used an innovative procurement approach that considered price, time, and impacts to the public in award of the project. As a result, the Design-Build Team has committed to completing the project six months sooner and at nearly $2 million less than estimated. The new lanes will open to traffic on the 4.3-mile section in fall 2019, with disincentives to the contractor per day beyond.