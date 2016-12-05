Lawsuit Settled over Black Man’s Death after Virginia Officers Repeatedly Used Stun Guns

by: The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police department has settled a lawsuit filed by the sister of a man who died in police custody after officers shocked him repeatedly with stun guns.

This undated image provided by Gwendolyn Smalls shows, Linwood R. Lambert Jr. who died in police custody in May of 2013 after being repeatedly stunned by police. No charges have been filed against the officers and they have said their use of force was necessary(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The $25 million lawsuit was filed by the sister of Linwood Lambert Jr., who died in May 2013 after three South Boston, Virginia, police officers used stun guns on him multiple times. The officers were taking him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Gwendolyn Smalls’ lawsuit was dismissed last week after the parties told the court they resolved their differences. Details of the settlement weren’t released.

Attorneys for Smalls and the South Boston Police Department didn’t immediately return phone messages Monday. Smalls declined to comment.

South Boston Town Manager Tom Raab said the officers will keep their jobs.

