On March 21, the members of the Legislative Black Caucus will be hosting the “HBCUs Night in Annapolis” starting at 6 p.m. in Conference Room West of the Miller Senate Building, 11 Bladen St, Annapolis, Md. 21401. The event will be attended by Presidents, students, and alumnus of Maryland’s four HBCUs: Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore.