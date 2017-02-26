LBC Luncheon to Discuss Environmental Justice

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland will be hosting a luncheon to discuss Environmental Justice as a solution to food deserts on March 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the House Office Building, 6 Bladen St, Annapolis, Md. 21401 in rooms 170 and 180. The Maryland Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities will share their knowledge on ways to solve the food desert problem. This Event is Free but a reservation is required. To RSVP please contact The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland by email at Black.Caucus@house.state.md.us or by phone at 410-841-3185.