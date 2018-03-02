LeBron’s Solution to “Corrupt” NCAA: Improve NBA’s Farm System

It seems like everybody is calling out the NCAA these days, and LeBron James joined the party two days ago when he called the NCAA “corrupt” and unfixable.

“The NCAA is corrupt, we know that. Sorry it’s going to make headlines. But it’s corrupt,” James said after a team practice. James, 33, was drafted straight out of high school in 2003, three years before the league’s “one-and-done” rule existed, so he never had to deal with the NCAA. Nonetheless, he still sees how kids are getting screwed for their talents.

”I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is,” James told reporters, according to SBNation. “It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years. I don’t know how you can fix it. I don’t see how you can fix it.

“I do know what five-star athletes bring to a campus, both in basketball and football. I know how much these college coaches get paid. I know how much these colleges are gaining off these kids,” James added. “I’ve always heard the narrative that they get a free education, but you guys are not bringing me on campus to get an education, you guys are bringing me on it to help you get to a Final Four or to a national championship, so it’s just a weird thing.”

James mentioned how he’s worried for his own two sons, who both play basketball. Thirteen-year-old LeBron James Jr. is a viral sensation on the basketball court and has already garnered commitment offers from several universities. LeBron, Sr. believes it’s up to the NBA to improve its farming system to lure kids away. He suggested that the NBA expand and better promote the G-League, it’s developmental minor league, as an alternative to the NCAA.

”I’m not a fan of the NCAA,” James said. “I love watching March Madness. I think that’s incredible. I’m not a fan of how the kids don’t benefit from none of this, so it’s kind of a fine line and I’ve got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction, so there’s going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make.”

“But I know, as the NBA, we have to figure out a way that we can shore up our farm league, and if kids feel like they don’t want to be a part of that NCAA program, then we have something here for them to be able to jump back on and not have to worry about going overseas all the time, I guess,” he said. “We have to figure that out, but kids getting paid is nothing new under the sun.”