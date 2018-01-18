Legal Groups File Brief: Free Tennessee Woman Sentenced to Life at 16

Imprisoned Since 2004, Not Eligible for Parole Until She Reaches 67

by: The Associated Press
/ (Screengrab from YouTube and AP Photo/Jae S. Lee/The Tennessean) /
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a dozen national advocacy groups want the release of a Tennessee woman imprisoned for life after she shot and killed a man who solicited her as a teenage prostitute.

According to The Tennessean , Cyntoia Brown received support in a federal appeals court brief by the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Sentencing Project, the Center for Wrongful Convictions of Youth and others.

Cyntoia Brown (Screengrab from YouTube and AP Photo/Jae S. Lee/The Tennessean)

Brown has been in prison since 2004, when she was convicted of killing the 43-year-old man who solicited her.

With support from several celebrities, her appeal addresses her sentence’s constitutionality and says she lacked the mental capacity for a murder conviction.

Brown’s advocates say she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim. Prosecutors say Brown killed the man to rob him.

Brown isn’t parole eligible until she’s 67.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

