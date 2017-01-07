Legends of Comedy Return to Baltimore with “Comedy Get Down Tour”

Some of comedy’s biggest stars are set to return to Baltimore when the Comedy Get Down Tour visits the Royal Farms Arena on Jan. 13.

The tour features Cedric the Entertainer, Charlie Murphy, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin and George Lopez. Between them, they boast numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and stand-up specials, a talk show, three radio shows, and six books.

Each of the five brings a unique skill set to the stage, and during performances each connects with the audience in a personal way. Currently, Griffin can be found four nights a week in the King’s Room at the Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, when not on tour. Hughley can be heard five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on his syndicated radio show, The D.L. Hughley Show. When not on tour, George Lopez can be seen in his new show “Lopez” on TV Land, which he stars in and produces.

Cedric the Entertainer is set to co-create, executive produce and star in “Tony Take the Wheel,” a new comedy which has entered development at CBS. He can also be seen on the big screen in the comedy feature “Why Him?” opposite Oscar-nominated actors Bryan Cranston and James Franco. Charlie Murphy can be found reprising his role as Vick in Season 3 of the Adult Swim hit series “Black Jesus.”

The five comedians recently wrapped production on The Comedy Get Down Television Series, slated to air on BET this summer.

Ronald Payton, a realtor from D.C., saw the show when the tour came to Baltimore back in 2015. He said “this is the closest thing I’ve seen to ‘Kings of Comedy’ and the show was fantastic. These are five of the greats in comedy today. They were a complimentary mix of talent and George Lopez was great in the Steve Harvey role.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Royal Farms Arena. After Baltimore, the tour will stop Jan. 20 in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 21 in Sunrise, Fla. and Jan. 27 in Raleigh, N.C. For tour information visit comedygetdown.net. Tickets for the Baltimore show are available at ticketmaster.com.