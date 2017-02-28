The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland will host a luncheon to discuss Environmental Justice as a solution to food deserts on March 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Maryland Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities will share their knowledge on ways to solve the food desert problem. This Event is free but a reservation is required. To RSVP please contact The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland by email at Black.Caucus@house.state.md.us or by phone at 410-841-3185. The discussion will take place in room 170 and 180 of the House Office Building, 6 Bladen St., Annapolis, Md. 21401.
Legislative Black Caucus Hosts Food Desert Discussion
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Image/Logo) /
Press f for fullscreen.