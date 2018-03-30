Legislative Black Caucus Names New Leadership

By J. K. Schmid, Special to the AFRO

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland announced its new leadership in a press release Thursday.

Elections, held the same day, announced essentially a reshuffle of extant leadership.

Delegate Darryl Barnes (District 25-Prince George’s County) has been named Chair. Barnes will become the first man to hold the position in over a decade. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh served as Chair from 2010 to 2012 before her ascent to Majority Leader (Democratic Party) in 2015.

Delegate Edith Patterson (District 28 – Charles County) advances from 2nd Vice Chair to 1st Vice Chair.

Delegate Benjamin Brooks, Sr. (District 10 – Baltimore County) moves from Treasurer to 2nd Vice Chair.

Delegate Pamela E. Queen (District 14 – Montgomery County) moves from Financial Secretary to Treasurer.

Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes (District 37A – Dorchester & Wicomico Counties) moves from Secretary to Financial Secretary.

One new face joins the leadership team as Secretary: Delegate Jazz Lewis (District 24 – Prince George’s County).

Delegate Glenn’s vacation of Chair will leave Baltimore City unrepresented among the new leaders.

This shift from what was once a center of Black Marylanders’ politics coincides with the continued decades-long decline in Baltimore City’s population, rising murder rate, and bottom-tier median incomes per capita and per household.

Montgomery County remains Maryland’s most populous county. Prince George’s and Baltimore Counties come in at second and third most populous, respectively.

Of the three represented countries in the Washington D.C. orbit: Montgomery, Charles, and Prince George’s; Montgomery is the wealthiest among them and wealthiest in all of the state of Maryland.

New officers are slated to be inducted into the caucus at a “Unity Breakfast” July 7, the same press release said.