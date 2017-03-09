On Friday, February 3, 2017, Lenora D. Ming-Cobb, wife of the late Leroy Cobb, was called home to be with the Lord, one month shy of 103 years. When she turned 100 on March 8, 2014 she was featured in the AFRO-American Newspaper and on WEAA radio. She also received a letter from President Barack Obama and acknowledgements from several other political figures.

A lifelong Christian, she was a member of Zion Baptist Church for over 70 years after moving from Ozark, Alabama to Baltimore. For over 57 years she was an Eastern Starin the Naomi Grand Chapter O.E.S.

She leave precious memories with her 6 children, Alonzo Cobb,Huey Cobb, Geraldine Smith, Earline Giles, Louise Keating, and Arthur Cobb, their spouses, her 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 15 great great granchildren.