Letter to the Editor

Journalists don’t dream of the quality tribute the Afro-American Newspapers paid me weekly during Black History Month by front-paging stories by and about me.

As noted, I was inspired to become a journalist in large measure by the AFRO’s many talented and courageous editors, staffers and contributors who crusaded through the years for racial and human justice nationally and worldwide.

Fortunately, by their group leadership and personal example, we all have had the support of the AFRO owners who for 125 good and bad years surely rank among the most dedicated of family newspaper proprietors.

Unfortunately, much of the decades-long progress supported by the AFRO and other Black-owned media faces serious challenges based both on race and class – making their roles as essential as ever.

Moses J. Newson previously served as the executive editor for the AFRO-AMERICAN Newspapers