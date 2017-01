LiLA, the DMV Warriors Professional Basketball Team and the BE THE Match organizations will host their first annual Bone Marrow Drive on Jan. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Woodlawn Senior High School in Baltimore County. Contact Kenya Vincent at 443-992-1474 for more information and to register. Woodlawn Senior High School is located at 1801 Woodlawn Drive, Gwynn Oak, Md. 21207.