The Links and Hopkins University Present the 28th Annual Peabody Concert

On Feb. 19 the 28th Annual Peabody Concert performance, featuring talented students from the Peabody Conservatory and the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University, will take place at Kossiakoff Center at the Johns Hopkins Physics Laboratory Johns Hopkins Road, Howard County, Md. at 3 p.m. The annual Peabody Concert is the Columbia, Maryland Links Chapter’s signature community event in honor of Black History Month.

The concert, inspired by Rosemary Davis, a past president of the chapter, was created to help showcase the extraordinary talents of African-American students matriculating through the Peabody Conservatory of Music. The event is free. For more information contact Sharon Pinder at 443-463-7575 or Sharon@thepindergroup.com.