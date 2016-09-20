Live and Breath Organization Presents Flip Flop Festivus

Four Seasons Hotel, Baltimore Inner Harbor, 200 International Drive, Baltimore, MD 21202

by: AFRO Staff
The Life and Breath Organization is hosting the Flip Flop Festivus on September 24 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Baltimore Inner Harbor. The Flip Flop Festivus, a fundraiser to fight the disease Sarcoidosis, offers an elegant night on the town in a resort casual atmosphere. The evening will also include casino games, raffles and a live auction. Guests also can “shake their groove thing” to the sounds of Attraction, the 8-piece professional show band from Richmond, Va. For more information call 1-866-478-7778 or visit lifeandbreath.org.

