Live and Breath Organization Presents Flip Flop Festivus

The Life and Breath Organization is hosting the Flip Flop Festivus on September 24 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Baltimore Inner Harbor. The Flip Flop Festivus, a fundraiser to fight the disease Sarcoidosis, offers an elegant night on the town in a resort casual atmosphere. The evening will also include casino games, raffles and a live auction. Guests also can “shake their groove thing” to the sounds of Attraction, the 8-piece professional show band from Richmond, Va. For more information call 1-866-478-7778 or visit lifeandbreath.org.