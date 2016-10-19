LIVING FOR THE WEEKEND

“Come gather ’round people wherever you roam and admit that the waters around you have grown. Accept it soon, you’ll be drenched to the bone if your time to you is worth saving then you better start swimming you could sink like a stone. For the times, they are a-changing. Come mothers and fathers throughout the land and don’t criticize what you can’t understand your sons and your daughters beyond your command. Your old road is rapidly aging. So get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand for the times, they are a-changing.”-Bob Dylan

Artist, poet, singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, at the age of 75, was awarded the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize in Literature. We congratulate him on his artistic ability to create lyrics that continue to stand true about life, death and people. In 1964 he wrote, “The times they are a changing” that told us how to deal with change or get out the way. With the upcoming election, we will see change both locally and nationally. If you want to be part of the change, exercise your right to VOTE on Nov. 8.

“Sitting in the park… Yes I’m sitting right here waiting for you my dear.”-Billy Stewart

Blanett Lynch, Everlon Moulton, Lyberian “Libby” Massey, Maxine Turnipseed, Yvonne West, Victor Green and Willard Wright, “Five Girls and 2 Guys” hosted their annual picnic in the park. More than 100 people enjoyed the camaraderie and the beautiful fall afternoon dancing and tasting a variety of dishes prepared by the guests to share. With the Champagne flowing, fireplace blazing, people line dancing and folks being photographed by our favorite photographer, Anderson Ward of the AFRO, it was a picture perfect afternoon with Mother Nature majestically providing a colorful background. It was a pleasure meeting the spry 95 year-old Roberta Mans and seeing her enjoying herself at this awesome picnic.

“There’s something on my mind.” You know you “gotta put it on paper” when you miss the birthday celebration for your childhood friend, Delegate Nathaniel Oaks. I had the invitation and thought I had memorized the date. I was looking forward to a fun filled evening and the home-style cooking of Ms. Judy at the Forest Park Golf Course Clubhouse. As the divine one Sarah Vaughn sings in “Send in the clowns,” “Well maybe next year.”

Happy birthday Dr. Walker Robinson, IOTA founder Lonnie Spruill Jr. Dean Evans, Delegate Curt Anderson, Ray Haysbert, Minnie Carter, Jennifer Lewis, David Bunn, Ackneil Muldrow ll, Jean Powell, Berice Bogans and my granddaughter Allyson Lee.

“All our dreams can come true – if we have the courage to pursue them.” –Walt Disney

Our friend Kevin Brown and Bill Maughlin, the owners of SNAC, just celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Station North Arts Gallery on Charles Street on 10/10/2016.

Colin’s Restaurant celebrated their 3rd anniversary on Oct. 15. Please continue to support our minority-owned businesses.

Speaking of, “Living for the weekend” wants to congratulate Colin’s Restaurant owners Dante and Candes Daniels on the birth of their daughter Aris Raine and Colin on the arrival of his baby sister, who was born on 10/10/16.

10/10/16 also saw the birth of Autumn Maria, daughter of Sharnita Alexander and Antwon Johnson. The proud granny is Angela Alexander. Karen Kay is beaming with the birth of her granddaughter, Leah, on 10/10/16. The stars were aligned in the right position on 10/10/16.

“Success is not measured by what you accomplish but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.”-Orison Swett Marden

Many of us knew the larger than life William Lloyd Adams, husband of our good friend Victorine Quille Adams, founder of Women Power and a Baltimore City Councilwoman. Mark R. Cheshire has written a book titled “They Call Me Little Willie: The Life Story of William L. Adams.” The book gives an in-depth story of Little Willie from his childhood as a poor boy living in North Carolina, his arrival in Baltimore, to being the first Black to have a company publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Little Willie’s death at the age of 97 ended his life but not the legacy he created. Little Willie’s involvement in Baltimore politics, his interaction with the government and the roles of various people, including the Afro –American Newspaper was pivotal to his success.



Kevin Shird, author of “Lesson of Redemption” has penned another book titled “Uprising in the City.” His new book explores the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray. The book features the author’s observations as a Baltimore native and national youth advocate. Mark your calendar for a book signing hosted by the Friday Night Bunch on Nov. 11 by Nancy at SNAC, 131 W. North Avenue, Baltimore.

Congratulations to Nicolas Abrams, founder and CEO of AJW Financial Partners, on his appointment to Saint Agnes Hospital Foundation’s board of directors.

“Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.” -Foster C. McClellan

Congratulations to Baltimore artist and performer, Joyce Scott, recipient of the MacArthur Fellow award and the Baker award. Joyce’s talents are well known throughout the city and now nationally. Way to go, home girl!

Rehoboth Beach’s 16th annual Jazz Festival ended on a bitter note with the death of our friend Jeanette Bynum. Jeanette was in Rehoboth partying and dancing with friends when “suddenly” she stopped dancing, sat down, took her final curtain and exited this life for life everlasting. Rest peacefully in Paradise Jeanette you always knew how to leave a party with style.

Like the sand in an hour glass these are the days of our lives. VOTE!