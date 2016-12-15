LIVING FOR THE WEEKEND

“Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you, if you’re young at heart. For its hard, you will find to be narrow of mind if you’re young at heart. You can go to extremes with impossible schemes you can laugh when your dreams fall apart at the seams. And life gets more exciting with each passing day and love is either in your heart or on its way. Don’t you know that it’s worth every treasure on earth to be young at heart. For as rich as you are its much better by far to be young at heart. And, if you should survive to a hundred and five look at all you’ll derive out of bein’ alive. And here is the best part; you have a head start if you are among the very young at heart.”-Jimmy Durante

Senator Catherine Pugh’s fairytale became reality, becoming the 50th Mayor of Baltimore City; and the third female in this historic position, which includes former Mayors Sheila Dixon and Stephanie Rawlings- Blake. Another history making moment when she received the oath of office from Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Shirley Watts.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”-Harriet Tubman

On a cold rainy night, more than 1500 people gathered at The Baltimore Hilton Hotel for Mayor Catherine Pugh’s inaugural ball on Dec. 6. It was a night in which well-wishers were elated at the chance to celebrate Baltimore as it moves forward. Jovial laughter and camaraderie replaced political differences as political rivals settled for a night of down-home partying. Resplendent in a red floor length gown, the newly inaugurated Mayor moved gracefully throughout the ballroom greeting guests in spite of the large security entourage’s attempt at crowd control as the Mayor lovingly acknowledged the crowd. The Panama Band played endlessly while guests enjoyed a continuous buffet including butler-passed crab cakes.

People enjoying the festivities that evening were Kimberly De Laine, Kimberly Robinson, Charles “Chuck” Thomas, Bilal Ali, former county Executive Jim Smith, Glen and Delegate Sharon Middleton, Dr. Thelma Daley, Rita and Elvard Cooper, Victor Green, Yvonne West, Yolanda West, Sarah George, Victor Holiday, Lafayette Carr, Travis Winky, Chyna Allen, Monica Watkins, Nick Mosby, Joe Ann Otis, Delegate Jill Carter, Norman Johnson, Derrick Compton Sr., George Ray, Darnell Moses, Yale Madison, Glenn Smith, Cori Ramos, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, Delegate Cheryl Glenn, Joyce Smith, Senator Tommy Broadwater, Robert Wallace, Zach McDaniels Eric Bryant, Eric Booker, Doni Glover, Dana and Ralph Moore, Rainier Harvey, Tracee Strum-Gilliam, Muriel Webber, Linda Felder, Troy Johnson, Kim Washington, Edna Smith, Dr. Charlene Cooper-Boston, Sarah Smalley, Rosemary “Duchess” Atkinson, Tobi Pulley, Anderson Ward, Marsha Jews, Senator Joan Conway Major Sabrina Tapp-Harper, Darren Henson, Comptroller Joan Pratt, Betty and John Clark, Dr. Ruth Pratt, Frank Coakley, Dan Henson, Alice Cole, Congressman Elijah Cummings, Delegate Curt Anderson and Senator Nathaniel McFadden.

Family and friends gathered at the Engineers Club to celebrate the birthday of everybody’s favorite Delegate, Antonio Hayes as he celebrated his 39th birthday. Among the guests at the VIP reception were Milton Mayo, Demaune Millard, Al Wylie, Salima Marriott, Charles Gibbs, Diane Bell McKoy, Henrietta Scott, Annie Hall, Delegate Barbara Robinson, Nick Mosby, David Couser, Councilman John Bullock, Councilman Ryan Dorsey, and Delegate Shelly Hettleman. The spirited party had people dancing throughout the evening while enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres featuring crab balls and beef wellington.

Happy 70th birthday Dorothy Carmella, Darren Henson, Deaneen Miles, Lora Mayo, Patrick Roberson, James Coleman, Milton Dugger, Eric Bryant, Donald Rainey, and the lovely Roslyn Wood.

“Yeah, I have never been so much in love before. What a difference a true love made in my life. So nice so right. Loving you gave me something new that I’ve never felt never dreamed of something’s changed. No, it’s not the feeling I had before Ooh, it’s much much more.”-LTD and Jeffrey Osborne

DJ Sugar Chris has been entertaining generations of partygoers for years, so it’s an honor to dedicate Jeffrey Osborne’s “Love Ballad” to Christopher “DJ Sugar Chris” Tittle as he walks “down the aisle” to his new bride Scotta.

John and Stacy Lee of Columbia hosted “JOY” at the Columbia Doubletree Hilton Hotel to benefit Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center. More than 100 guests joined in the merriment.

“There’s a sweet, sweet Spirit in this place, and I know that it’s the Spirit of the Lord. There are sweet expressions on each face, and I know they feel the presence of the Lord.”-Elvis Presley

This week six angels claimed their wings. Our dear friend Priscilla Lansey, sister of Yvonne, Patrick and Gaines Lansey; Polly Taylor, the mother of our longtime college friend, George Taylor and his wife Alice; Bernice Nickens, mother of our friend Dr. J. Laws Nickens and aunt of Jean Powell and Rosa Pryor-Trusty and her husband Shorty on the death of Rosa’s sister, Maxine Pryor; Dante and Candes Daniels and Miles “Beanie” Bellamy on the death of their grandmother Mildred Barber and to Valerie and Myron Bundy on the death of Valerie’s mother, Ida Hopkins. Continue to keep these families and all families who have “lost someone” in your prayers during this holiday season.

“What’s happening?”

The Optimist Club of Maryland’s annual bull roast is Jan. 21, 2017 at Martin’s West. For tickets call 443-255-6905.

The Baltimore Chapter of Justice, Unity, Generosity and Service, International (J.U.G.S.) and The Society are hosting The Nutcracker presented by Baltimore Dance Tech on Dec. 17. The Society and J.U.G.S., a service organization, serves women and children in Baltimore and surrounding communities.

Don’t be “tardy for the party” Coppin State University’s homecoming weekend is Feb. 8-12, 2017. Contact Marcia Cephus at 410-951-3800 or [email protected]

“I’ll be seeing you”