LIVING FOR THE WEEKEND

“The Emancipation of women is not an act of charity, the result of a humanitarian or compassionate attitude. The liberation of women is a fundamental necessity for the revolution, a guarantee of its continuity and a precondition for its victory.”-Samora Moisés Machel

In honor of International Women’s Month, I have selected names that you may not recognize, including the names of mothers who contributed to our nation by birthing our leaders.

Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, Dorothy Vaughan, Henrietta Lacks, Elizabeth Keckley Frida Kahlo, Linda Thompson, Irene Reid, Nina Rawlings, Ruth Cummings, Joan Bowser, Barbara O’Malley, Ann Dunham, Marian Robinson and Vashti Turley-Murphy. All are phenomenal women who contributed to the success of our nation by their deeds or the deeds of the children they birthed. During Women’s history month, we recognize their contribution and the sacrifices they endured that is written in the history of our city, state and nation. There are so many untold stories about phenomenal women, many we will never know, just look in the mirror it may be you. Ordinary women doing extraordinary things, that is you, a Phenomenal Woman.

Imelme Umana is the first African American woman elected to serve as President of the Harvard Law Review in their 130-year history. The first African American president of The Harvard Law Review was President Barack Obama elected in 1990.

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!”-Maya Angelou

March 18, on what would have been her 110th birthday, Morgan State University and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture are hosting a ceremony celebrating the life of the honorable Verda Freeman Welcome, the first African-American woman to serve as a State Senator and rededication of the MSU Welcome Bridge that stretches across Cold Spring Lane.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Finer Womanhood Awards celebration is honoring Florine “Peaches” Camphor for her dedication and commitment to her sorority and the community. This event is March 12 at Martin’s West and is sponsored by the Alpha Zeta Chapter.

To the world, he is R& B recording sensation Mario but to Ray Dylan he is “my big brother” and the look on Ray’s face when he spotted his big brother in the audience at the prestigious Friend’s School, where Ray was starring in the school’s play, was priceless. Ray had no idea that his mom, Sarita Oaks, and Mario had been planning the surprise visit. Ray wasn’t the only one surprised. It seems that Ray can sing. I remember Mario was Ray’s age when he got his start. Mario was due in Australia the next day so although the visit was brief, the memories will last forever for Ray and the students at Friend’s school.

Rose Hamm had the right idea when she reserved a 56-passenger bus to take us to Takoma Station for first Friday Night hosted by Coach Butch McAdam. The warm atmosphere was the perfect venue when we arrived to a full house waiting for the Baltimore Connection to arrive.The live band kept us on the dance floor playing my favorite go-go, the genre founded by Chuck Brown. If go to a club in DC and you don’t hear go-go, politely leave. The owner personally greeted us even as he busily prepared food. Takoma Station Tavern 6914 4th St NW Washington, DC in case you don’t want to wait for first Friday.

What's Happening

The Howard County Morgan alumni meeting is hosting the 30th spring scholarship fundraiser, The Spring Party Caribbean Style, on April 22 at Kahler Hall, 5440 Tucker Row Columbia, Md. Light fare, BYOB, free set-ups, door prizes and vendors. Tickets are $35.00 per person, call chapter president Dr. Iantha Tucker at (410)730-5325 or contact Walter Carr.

The Legends Ball hosted by female clergy is on June 2. For tickets go to femaleclergymd.org and for more information.

Our favorite DJ, Randy Dennis, is hosting a Spring Break Concert on March 25, from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. featuring Mark Evans at the Middle Branch Park Yacht Club 3301 Waterview Ave Baltimore, Md. For tickets, call 443-800-4056. See you there.

Speaking of live jazz, Stephanie Hannah, owner of the 5 Spot Neighborhood Kitchen & Bar in Randallstown, Md. now has live jazz on Wednesday evenings. My good friend George Ray invited me to join him last Wednesday. The band The Fruition Experience played Neo Soul, Hip Hop and Jazz to a mature audience. Aaron Hill is the keyboardist and founder, featuring vocalist Titania “Tiny” Adams. For more information check out www.5iveSpotBar.com.

Tarsha Fitzgerald and Carlos Hutchins are hosting jazzy Thursdays at Corinthian Lounge and Restaurant in Windsor Mill, Md. featuring top jazz artists like Isaac Parham and Craig Alston.

It’s happy birthday to: Gloria “Tuttie” Bogan, Michele McNeil Emery, Mayor Catherine Pugh, former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings- Blake, Yale Madison, Myron “Moe” Bundy, Ursula Battle, Donald Thoms, D L Hugely, Rosemary “Duchess” Atkinson, Anthony Jones, Martha “Marty P” Puryear, Bunny Wylie, Labria Shannon. A special happy birthday to my leap year friends Jai Matthews, Terrance Shields, and Winfield Kelly and a happy 90th birthday to Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte and James “Winky” Camphor.

Condolences to the family of Minnie Smoot on her death, to Barbara Sheard and Calvin Graves on the death of Charles Johnson and to Rev. Marcus Wood and the Providence Baptist family on the death of his wife Bessie Wood.

Thinking of you Bill and Betty Dorsey.