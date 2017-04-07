Spring to me represents a spirit of birth as the buds awaken from the dismal days of winters and peek out over a new day of hope and a chance to start over again. Spring is the season of colors, birds chirping, fresh rain in the air and the feeling of anticipation as if something new and exciting is about to occur. Spring whispers love, and hopes of eternity as Alice Walker so eloquently stated about the color purple “I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it.” Enjoy the beauty of life and the colors it brings for each day is a new prism of life and colors. It’s spring. Embrace it completely and continue “Living for the Weekend.”

“A woman is like a tea bag you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.”-Eleanor Roosevelt

The supporters in attendance at Baltimore’s elite Ritz Carlton for the reception for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s fundraiser was a who’s who of Maryland’s legal, political, medical and social society. More than 100 people attended this high-end event supporting this strong, beautiful and dynamic woman who has endured numerous adversities since her election as the top prosecutor and still maintains a calm and determined demeanor.

The guests circulating as they nibbled on exquisite hors d’oeuvres, were Delegate Nick Mosby, Council President Bernard C. ‘Jack’ Young, Billy Murphy, Warren Brown, Delegate Bilal Ali, Dr. Marie Washington, Allie Pinderhughes, Senator Nathaniel Oaks, Ken Thompson, Stuart Simms, Cereta Spencer, David Couser, Rod Womack, Michele Speaks, N. Scott Phillips, Zach McDaniels, Vernon Simms, Shelonda Stokes, Dr. Thelma Daly, Dr. Steven Sobelman and Sloane Brown. Congressman Elijah Cummings rushing from Washington after a day filled with congressional hearings was there to show his support for Marilyn Mosby.

“Unless one says goodbye to what one loves, and unless one travels to completely new territories, one can expect merely a long wearing away of oneself and an eventual extinction.”-Jean Dubuffet

“Luke 12:48 to whom much is given…” This winter when most of us were in the house sitting by a warm fire, cuddling or sipping a soothing drink, this group of friends was navigating a way to feed the homeless. Their name, OneHundred4OneHundred indicates their desire to feed one hundred people with one hundred dollars once a month through March. On one of the coldest weekends of the years, the idea was born to pool their resources and money and go into the city of Baltimore and feed 100 homeless people.

After their first encounter and the warm reception they received from the homeless people, they decided to do this once a month without fanfare. Each weekend Vic Harvey, Khary Clark, Lawrence Hopkins, Brian Jones, John Fitts, Reggie White Sr, Dwayne Williams, Nayati McKoy, and Byron Jones set out on this yeoman task to accomplish their goals. the crowds grew larger as the word spread, and the guys dug deeper in their pockets to accommodate the homeless with hot meals.

Travelling with Auvea Fortune and Berice Bogans to New Orleans in celebration of Berice’s retirement from the MTA after an illustrious 35-year career was not long enough to envelop the sights, smells and sounds of ‘Nawlins. It is one of my favorites places to visit and I never tire of the Crescent City. From trying new restaurants to revisiting old favorites that never disappoint. I was elated to show them the New Orleans I love. I dozed off while “sitting on the dock of the bay” along the Mississippi and was awoken by their laughter encouraging me to keep moving. We sipped Hurricanes in the touristy Pat O’Brien with the dueling pianos before heading to Bourbon Street and, as in Vegas, what happens on Bourbon Street… We visited Willie Mae’s Scotch House for the award winning fried chicken and after an hour of standing in line we were disappointed but will revisit it again. The friendliness and the exotic atmosphere of New Orleans makes this a jewel on the landscape of America.

Veronica “Ronnie” Jackson, along with John Shaft and Kim the bartender, are still holding it down at Roots Lounge, which is celebrating 40 years of serving the best chicken wings and the coldest beer. Here’s to 40 more years.

White House journalist and Morgan State University graduate April Ryan will be hosting a book signing for her book At Mama’s Knees on April 11, at the Ivy Bookshop, 6080 Falls Road Baltimore.

Congratulations Edward Diggs on your induction into the National Wheelchair Basketball Association in recognition of your outstanding contribution to the development of wheelchair basketball.

Congratulations University of Maryland Women’s Basketball team on a great season and to Amirah Grady. a graduating senior at University of Maryland College Park, on a full academic scholarship and her second year as the travelling manager for the Lady Terps. The Lady Terps honored Amirah during the last game of the season.

The Boys of Dunbar tells the story of our friend Coach Bob Wade and his winning NBA season 1981-1982 and the lives of Poets Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Williams, David Wingate, and Reggie Lewis. Through interviews with Coach Wade and the players author Alejandro Danois has capture the essence of that magical period.

Happy Birthday to Shelonda Stokes, Shirley Belton, Bishop Walter Thomas, Kim Washington, Jackie Fulton, Jasmine Hampton, Brandon Scott, Betsy Gardner, Ellen Howard, John Stanley, Ronald Flamer, Earl Taylor, Wanda Pearson, Debbie Allen, Dollie Owens, Flossie Ford, Brenda Blount Hattie “Bunny” Bey, Pat Roselle, and my mother retired United Methodist Pastor Pauline Wilkins.

“Life is a cabaret, old chum! Come to the cabaret!”-Liza Minnelli After 28 years, “Just for fun” is sailing into the sunset after their final cabaret on April 14, to benefit their educational outreach programs. Music by DJ Jammon Jess. Contact Lajoie Grimes for tickets at 410-655-0152.