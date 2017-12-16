Living for the Weekend

“He’s the little boy that Santa Claus forgot, and goodness knows, he didn’t want a lot. He sent a note to Santa for some soldiers and a drum; it broke his little heart when he found Santa hadn’t come. In the street, he envies all those lucky boys, then wanders home to last year’s broken toys. I’m so sorry for that laddie, he hasn’t got a daddy, the little boy that Santa Claus forgot.”

“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens, brown paper packages tied up with strings these are a few of my favorite things… When the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I’m feeling sad, I just simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel so bad.” – Luther Vandross

“Gee Whiz, it’s Christmas.” While sipping your eggnog and writing a list of your favorite things check your list twice to see if you really need all of your favorite things this year. After reflecting on your list, think about the laddie without a daddy who didn’t get a toy or the little girl without a doll and call the AFRO Mrs Santa at 410-554-8200 to donate money or toys so that all children can have a Merry Christmas.

More than 300 people attended 100 Black Men of Baltimore’s annual Christmas brunch and toy drive at Baltimore Horseshoe Casino. Guest enjoyed mimosas and a breakfast buffet while dancing to the music provided by Panama Band.

Congratulations to City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young on a successful toy drive at City Hall.

It’s your birthday make some noise!!!

Happy birthday to my sister in the media Rosa Pryor Trusty, Brenda Baker, Trena Taylor Brown, Dr. Charlene Cooper-Boston, Darren Henson, Sandra Fowlkes, Michael Graham, Denise Dobson-MacDonald, Monique, my daughter Lisa Lee Packer, Mayor Sheila Dixon and a happy 50th birthday to George Ray.

Chris Calvi, general manager at Colin’s Seafood Restaurant and Grill, couldn’t understand why his wife, Renee insisted he take a day off on his birthday. Unbeknownst to Chris, his wife had planned a surprise birthday party at the Reginald Lewis Museum, including a weekend at the Pier 5 Hotel. The look on Chris’ face was priceless when he saw guests from all chapters of his life including his best friends Dante and Candes Daniels, owners of Colin’s, who were there to celebrate his 45th birthday. Guests danced throughout the night while enjoying the delicious cuisine prepared by Jimmy Britton of Class Act Caterers.

Baltimore has so much to offer in talent and the arts, so take the time during the holiday season to visit Alma Roberts art exhibit on display at City Hall or the third generation of photos of AFRO photographer I. Henry Phillips, his son Irving and his son Irving III on exhibit at Ida B’s Table across from City Hall.

Congratulations to Park Height’s Devon Fleming on his outstanding performance on NBC’s “The Voice” and to Shawn Carter Peterson on his classical piano performance at Carnegie Hall. Shawn, son of Harold Peterson of Cherry Hill, resides in Los Angeles with his wife, performing artist Sy.

Wishing a continued speedy recovery to Rose Hamm, Camille Hinmon, Jean Powell, Tanya Dennis, Murnell Cooper and Monica Naesea.

“Santa baby, just slip a sable under the tree for me…. Been an awful good girl, Santa Baby. So hurry down the chimney tonight.” — Eartha Kitt

Baltimore lost an icon in the death of “the cheapest guy in town” Jack Luskins, the original big box store. Luskins didn’t sell sable coats, but many households Christmas wishes were fulfilled with a new television set on Christmas morning.

“God breathes through us so completely…so gently we hardly feel it…yet it is our everything.” — John Coltrane

Baltimore-born Simone Booker, a highly decorated journalist who catapulted the murder of Emmitt Till onto the world’s front page, has died at the age of 99 at his home on Solomon’s Island.

“Lift every voice and sing till earth and heaven ring.” — James Weldon Johnson

Christmas musical concert will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 at Augsburg Lutheran Evangelical Church, 2601 Garrison Blvd., featuring Marcia Coakley, soprano; Gail Mitchell, alto; and Joshua Lee, Thelma Thompson and Carolyn White are on piano.. The event starts at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow.

David “still sensational” Couser is finalizing plans for his annual Sensational Christmas party at the Radisson Hotel on Dec. 23. Special guests will be the Baltimore Ravens, who will be celebrating after their winning game that night. Contact David at 443-801-2600 for more details. See you there.

“Maybe it’s much too early in the game. Ah, but I thought I’d ask you just the same. What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” — Etta Jones and Houston Person

P&D Productions is presenting a Mardi Gras New Years’s Eve black-toe dinner dance at American Legion Post 109 on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring open bar, party favors and a midnight balloon drop for $65 per person. Contact Pat at 410-241-2919 or Donald at 443-604-8457 for tickets.

Baltimore Delta Alumnae Foundation is hosting “Sparkle, Shine, Style,” a New Year’s Eve celebration at Doubletree by Hilton. Tickets are $130 per person and include dinner and an open bar. Call Helen McDonald for tickets at 443-604-4542.

Join Jason Bass for a Martell Cognac evening featuring Martell and Perrier Jouet at Warehouse 518. Expect premium top shelf bar, exquisite cuisine and bottle service. Contact Jason Bass for more details on this exclusive high- end celebration at443-677-9433.

Wishing everyone …“The Blessings of Peace. The Beauty of Hope. The Spirit of Love. The Comfort of Faith. May these be your gifts this Christmas Season.” Anonymous