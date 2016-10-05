Living or the Weekend

“Hearts of fire creates love desire take you high and higher to the world you belong. Hearts of fire creates love desire high and higher to your place on the throne. We come together on this special day sing our message loud and clear. Looking back, we’ve touched on sorrowful days, future pass, they disappear. You will find peace of mind if you look way down in your heart and soul. Don’t hesitate ’cause the world seems cold. Stay young at heart, ’cause you’re never, never old. That’s the way of the world plant your flower and you grow a pearl. Child is born with a heart of gold way of the world makes his heart so cold. Hearts of fire create love desire take you high and higher to the world you belong.”-Earth Wind and Fire

If you missed the annual Virgo Party, you missed Virgos and friends dancing, conversing and dining on a delicious menu prepared especially for the partygoers. It’s always nice to see Virgos Miss Shirley Ball, Delores Chambers, Freddie Vaughn, Phil Strambler, Kimberly Smalls, Yvonne Frye, Dante Daniels, Eunice Robinson, Jackie Richardson, Laverne Gaither and Miguel Stokes and others representing Virgos.

Among the guests partying with the Virgos were, The Honorable Sheila Dixon, Council President Bernard “Jack” Young, The Honorable Paula Johnson Branch, Dr. Marie Washington, Anthony Jones, John Lee, Delegate Antonio Hayes, Debbie Parker, George Ray, Darnell Moses, Rod Womack, Lamont “Doobie” Register. Yale Madison, Wayne Davis, Earline Fraling, Nakia Robinson, Sherry Fraling, Karen Chase, Juanita Rollins, Mildred Harper, Sara Smalley, Laura Knight, Rosemary Atkinson, Ann Branch, AFRO photographer Anderson Ward, Allenette Valentine, Donald and Judy Rainey, Jackie Brock, Michael Grant, Dr. Charlene Cooper-Boston, Lonnie Spruill, Linda and Ronald Smithwick, Barbara Sheard, Caprisa Hooper, Von and James Lewis and Betty Green.

Thanks to Dr. Vallen and Michele Emery for the engraved custom-made shirt “Living for the Weekend.” Great seeing my longtime friend Andy Rosenthal, former owner of Fells Point’s Shuckers. Andy and I met at Ruth’s Chris’ Pikesville as our party grew larger and we slowly crowded him out at his table; but you need to hear Andy tell the story. (See more photos from the party on page A12).

What better way to end a successful birthday month then a trip to one of the most beautiful places, Lake Tahoe Nevada. I can only imagine what the poet Katherine Lee Bates saw when she wrote “America the Beautiful.” The crystal-clear blue lake, the majestic Alpine trees and the magnificent mountains astounded me as my eyes feasted on the beauty of GOD’s masterpiece. The road to Reno for the Street Vibrations motorcycle festival took us to a place in time as we drove through Carson City and the road leading to Virginia City and the Ponderosa.

The tragic and senseless murder of our friend Chef Michael Bates, instructor at Strafford Culinary School and chef extraordinaire, has left us once again wondering “what’s going on” when it’s easier to kill someone ‘in cold blood” than to “reach out and touch somebody’s hand”. Chef Mike, at 48 years of age, was a role model for the city of Baltimore. He was large in statue yet gentle in heart. Chef Mike was passionate in his love for people, food and fine cigars. He never hesitated to greet you with a bear hug and a taste of his newest cuisine.

The last time I saw Chef Mike was at Suited to Succeed’ s fundraiser where he grabbed me by the hand, taking me across the floor to his food station bypassing the other food stations so I could sample the food his students had prepared. To the three young men who allegedly robbed and killed Chef Mike after he had given you his possessions, you robbed Baltimore of a precious jewel and yourself of a friend who would have helped you had you only asked. You represented the youth he mentored, so sorry you missed a great opportunity. To his mother Debbie Bates, Aunt Jackie Hamilton and family members, Chef Mike’s living was not in vain. Family hour is Oct. 7 at Wylie Funeral Home, 701 N. Mount Street from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m.

Maxine Dixon, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Baltimore County Chapter has joined Heaven’s choir. Maxine’s voice would linger in the rafters with her emotional rendition of Reverend Paul Jones “I won’t complain.” Omega services is Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Wylie Funeral Home 9200 Liberty Road.

Family and friends are mourning the death of Wilburt LeRoy Simms, son of Mary and Reggie Haysbert after a short illness. Family will receive friends on Friday October 14, 2016 at the family owned Forum Caterers at 6 PM.

Family please keep these families in prayers as they take the final journey with their loved ones.

Happy birthday IOTA founder Frank Coakley, Yindra Dixon, Tiger Lil, Rod Womack, Tobi Pulley, Geraldine Thompson on her 94th birthday. Special shout out to my grandsons Damien Lee and Gregory Packer Jr.

It’s your anniversary! Yindra and Alex Dixon, Pamela and Lamont Hill and Happy anniversary Dante and Candes on the 3rd anniversary of the opening of Colin’s Seafood and Grill.

Valerie and the Friday Night Bunch