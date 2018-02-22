Living at Perkins Homes Still Hazardous for Residents

For the women who live in Baltimore’s public housing developments, day-to-day survival can be perilous. Even cooking a family meal can be hazardous.

Perkins Homes resident Tanetta Wilson learned this first hand two weeks ago when her kitchen ceiling collapsed as she was cooking dinner for her daughter. Wilson was injured by the falling debris and was forced to seek treatment for injuries to her head and eyes.

She suffered contusions, pain and dizziness, a sore shoulder and had to have fragments of sheet rock washed out of her eyes by a doctor. Sent home the same night, after being prescribed painkillers and antibiotics, she sat in her apartment in shock. “I don’t want to call the office for more maintenance, not after what happened, and I don’t want to worry them, I don’t want them to think I’m a problem person.”

But, this is not the only hardship Wilson has endured at Perkins Homes; she was one of more than a dozen women since 2016 who said they were forced to trade sex for routine maintenance work at the public housing development in East Baltimore.

“I had an incident where my electricity went off in my kitchen area and I called the maintenance worker around to help me with my lighting…He just stated that we can clear the bill up if you perform a sexual act with me,” she told the AFRO.

“I felt horrible. I felt disgusted. I felt like I had to do this in order to keep my home running. I felt like I had to do this. I have two children. I’m a single mom. If I lose this apartment, I have nowhere else to go.”

And although the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) confirms that they investigated her complaint they will not inform her of the outcome citing the state policy of confidentiality connected to personnel issues. The lack of transparency means Wilson will never know if the man faced any consequences for his acts against her. “I had to do what I had to do in order to keep a roof over my head and my children’s heads. But I don’t feel like I need to carry this weight by myself. He needs to be penalized for his actions, too,” Wilson said.

In 2015, similar allegations erupted at the West Baltimore Gilmore Homes public housing complex. Maintenance workers were accused of sexually harassing women and demanding sexual favors for repairs. The resulting complaints resulted in a lawsuit and an $8 million settlement with over a dozen victims. Then HABC Commissioner Paul Graziano, who presided over the scandal and was replaced after the election of Mayor Catherine Pugh, and the HABC promised improvements and protections for tenants.

But the AFRO has learned that 18 new complaints of sexual harassment have been filed with the HABC since 2016. One of them was Wilson, who said she is telling her story now to prevent more women from suffering.

“I’m unsure, I’m really unsure. I no longer want to live in public housing because of the maintenance issues. They don’t fix anything when you call them, and I don’t believe they’re qualified to do the jobs they’re being paid to do,” Wilson said.

Beatty Development Group and Perkins Point Partners has been given first right to develop the crumbling Perkins Homes complex, but the details of the project, or where current residents will be housed temporarily, are yet to be revealed. The 17-acre site near Fells Point is considered prime real estate.

“They [developers] want this property…it’s valuable…we are low income. We can’t afford to shop in the stores they’re putting up around us…they mean to put us in the county and allow other people that have the means or rich people that can spend the money here, to let them live here and keep revenue going for the city.”

(At press time Ms. Wilson’s ceiling had been fixed by HABC)