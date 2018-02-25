Local University Football Star Succumbs to Gunshot Injuries

Larry Aaron III, the former Oakland Mills High School football player who was shot at a New Year’s Eve party has died. He was 19.

The Marshall University freshman, who was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, died Feb. 22 at Frederick Hospital due to complications from his injuries, family members told the press.

“As a family, we are at a loss for words. With broken hearts, we would like to share that today Larry was called home,” his mother, Melissa Aaron told The Baltimore Sun. “He fought so hard and showed an enormous amount of strength. His strength in the midst of adversity has always been resilient and we couldn’t have asked for anything more from him.”

At the time of the incident, the Columbia, Md. native was a defensive tackle with Marshall University’s Thundering Herd. Head coach Doc Holliday said in a statement about his death, “Marshall University lost a very special young man today and it has shocked and saddened us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron’s family and friends, many of whom were his fellow Thundering Herd teammates. His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten.”

According to Anne Arundel County police, at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 they were called to a home on the 7800 block of Bastille Road in Severn. Police determined a fight had broken out during the party which led to the shooting. According to family, Aaron was not involved in the altercation but sustained injuries while shielding his girlfriend from the gunfire.

Police have now ruled Aaron’s death a homicide and are offering a $10,000 reward to potential witnesses who step forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the responsible party or parties.

“This person has no idea the magnitude of grief that he’s caused,” Aaron’s father, Larry Aaron Jr. told a local Fox News affiliate, appealing to the perpetrator to surrender to police. “We as a family are truly devastated and we just need him to come forward.”