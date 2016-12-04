How Long Will Westbrook Sustain Triple-Double Average?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up MVP-worthy numbers so far this season. He’s averaging a triple-double on the year with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists per night, putting him in Oscar Robinson territory. It could be a challenge for him to maintain his showy average but it isn’t impossible. Perry Green and Stephen D. Riley of the AFRO Sports Desk debates how long the versatile Thunder guard will continue a record-breaking season.

Green: He’s going to continue this stretch throughout the season and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he increased his averages. Westbrook is the centerpiece of Oklahoma City’s offensive and defensive schemes; everything is run through him. He has the skill set and the athleticism to play all over the floor and fill up stat sheets quickly. Barring injury, there’s no way he doesn’t continue this pace as he’s absolutely flourishing in his new role.

Riley: In an 82-game schedule, it’s only natural that the Thunder will do everything possible to preserve Westbrook and keep him fresh. He’s a clear MVP front runner and all that Oklahoma City has. The team will use its depth to lighten the workload on the guard which will in turn hurt his triple-double average. He’ll be pulled early from blowout games and substituted heavily against lesser competition. The numbers are incredible but sustaining that pace over the next five months would be a tough task.

Green: The thing that’s been so amazing about Westbrook’s run is that he’s reaching his triple-doubles before the fourth quarters have even started. He’s putting up numbers quickly so even if coaches do pull him early from games it won’t matter. The coaches know how important this is for Westbrook to accomplish and I doubt they’ll stand in his way. He already has the green light to do whatever he wants on the floor. Westbrook is running that franchise right now, especially considering he re-signed in the wake of Durant’s departure. If he wants to average a triple-double for the season then he’ll have the green light to do so.

Riley: I agree that Westbrook has full control of the Thunder right now, but the team isn’t going to risk injury over a stat sheet. There will be nights where the team will preserve him and it won’t matter if he’s reached his average or not. The Thunder still consider themselves contenders and stat-chasing can only cause future problems as we saw with the Golden State Warriors last season. The team will be smart about how they deploy Westbrook and that preservation will stop Westbrook from averaging a triple-double for the season.