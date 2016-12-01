Louisiana Congressman Tapped to Lead Largest Congressional Black Caucus in History

The Congressional Black Caucus on Nov. 30 elected U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) as its chairman to lead the body once the 115th Congress opens Jan. 3.

The November election catapulted the caucus to 49 members, making it the largest CBC in history.

In the wake of a new Congress and a new administration headed by President-Elect Donald Trump, the caucus will maintain its commitment to the values that have made the CBC one of the most influential institutions in the United States, Richmond said.

“As we face the challenges before us ─ from economic justice, to voting rights, policing, and criminal justice reform ─ we will approach each of them with vigilance,” Richmond said in a statement. “We will strive to harness the energy of our constituencies to enact policies that will have the greatest positive impact.”

Richmond replaces outgoing CBC Chairman G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina.

“We have so much work ahead of us during the 115th Congress and I am confident Rep. Richmond will provide strong leadership on the issues we champion to ensure all Americans have an equal and equitable opportunity to achieve the American dream,” Butterfield said in a statement.

Other members elected to the CBC’s executive board are: Andre’ Carson (D-Ind.) as first vice chair, Karen Bass (D-Calif.) as second vice chair, Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) as secretary and Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) as whip.