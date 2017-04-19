Love AME Church Celebrates Rev. Krishnan Natesan’s 1st Anniversary

The Love AME Church, located at Tall Oaks High School, 2112 Church Road, is scheduled to celebrate the first Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Krishnan Natesan on April 23 at 3 p.m. Rev. Tony Lee, pastor, Community Hope AME Church will be the guest preacher. Music will be performed by musical guests, Phillip Bryant and the Voices of Hope, in addition to Agape Praise of Love AME Church. The worship service will commence promptly at 3 p.m. Onsite parking is available. Love AME Church extends an open invitation to all to share in this exciting and wonderful occasion. For more information, contact Millissa Lee by phone at 202-498-1624 or email at lee.millissa@gmail.com.