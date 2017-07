The Lower Georgia Avenue Community invites residents join them as they provide a platform for members of the community to provide input for a future Lower Georgia Ave Corridor. The group will discuss promotion, design, economic vitality and organization. Lunch will be provided and admission is free. This event will be held in the Howard University Mackey Building, 2366 6th St. NW on July 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for this event, visit eventrbite.com.